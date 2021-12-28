Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 36.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 22,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,927,000 after purchasing an additional 311,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $228.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

