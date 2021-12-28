Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 637,355 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,818,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 637,355 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 5.4% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.06% of Williams Companies worth $332,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $2,265,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $132,068,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $797,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

