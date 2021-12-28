Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,713 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 38.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $217.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $419.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.60. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

