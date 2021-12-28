Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Buys 15,699 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the period. South Jersey Industries comprises about 1.1% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 68,107 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 14.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240,523 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 23.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

SJI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

