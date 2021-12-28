Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Invests $655,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,911 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,476 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $62,866,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in American Express by 979.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 99,126 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in American Express by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in American Express by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $164.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.16 and its 200 day moving average is $168.51. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

