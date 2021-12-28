Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Sells 94,880 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 626,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 94,880 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for 7.2% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $30,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 179.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

