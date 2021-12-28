Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Sells 9,561 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.55%.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

