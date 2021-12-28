Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Hess Midstream worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 34.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 844.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after buying an additional 627,732 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 8.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 51,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

HESM opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $941.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.71%.

HESM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

