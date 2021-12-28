Total Wealth Planning LLC Buys 837 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. First National Trust Co raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 144,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 140,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

MDYV traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.57. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $54.17 and a 12 month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

