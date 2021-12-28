Total Wealth Planning LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.3% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after acquiring an additional 537,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.24. 106,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,233,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.41. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

