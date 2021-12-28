TotalEnergies SE to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.551 per share on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TTE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.73 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

