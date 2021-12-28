TotalEnergies SE to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.551 per share on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Shares of TTE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $52.56.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.73 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
