TouchCon 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $46,714.00 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. TouchCon has a market cap of $1.55 million and $46,714.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00402605 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011096 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $628.84 or 0.01307315 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

