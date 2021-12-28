TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 154.64 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 153.50 ($2.06). Approximately 482,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,186,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152 ($2.04).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.83) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.82) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.82) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 249.20 ($3.35).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 171.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Nicolas Breteau bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £31,290 ($42,062.11).

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

