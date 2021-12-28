TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). TransAct Technologies reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TACT shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 10,075 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $116,164.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,280 shares of company stock worth $195,697 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

TACT stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $94.94 million, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.99.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.