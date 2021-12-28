Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

VUG traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $325.17. 14,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,097. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

