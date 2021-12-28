Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $11.97 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.1% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.93. 429,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,678,712. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

