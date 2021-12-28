Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after buying an additional 1,679,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after buying an additional 717,898 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 673,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,128,000 after buying an additional 645,516 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,204,000 after buying an additional 612,913 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.50. 112,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,947,729. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $120.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

