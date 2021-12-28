Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes $3.69 Million Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYEM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,150,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250,976 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 473,177 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,085,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,934,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,489,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,559,000 after purchasing an additional 108,360 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYEM remained flat at $$22.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.