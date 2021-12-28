Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,480 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $41,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,505,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after buying an additional 272,254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,010,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,335,000 after buying an additional 239,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. DA Davidson began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.89.

Deere & Company stock opened at $350.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.49. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $262.85 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.