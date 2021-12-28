Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $33,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 26.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after buying an additional 53,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.