Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $22.27 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 2.2% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Ecolab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 80,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ecolab by 5.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 4.7% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $231.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

