Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $31.56 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $31,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,368,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $1,289,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 17.9% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 1,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.29.

NYSE:BDX opened at $251.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.