Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $24,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,540 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after purchasing an additional 302,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCO opened at $399.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.55. The company has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

