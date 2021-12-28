Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $26,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,515,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,991,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,985,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,564,000. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $253.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.40. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.43 and a 52-week high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.90.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

