TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Gap Up to $94.57

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.57, but opened at $97.61. TriNet Group shares last traded at $96.98, with a volume of 63 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $48,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $44,633.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,910 shares of company stock worth $7,858,139 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $158,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

