TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Gap Up to $94.57

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.57, but opened at $97.61. TriNet Group shares last traded at $96.98, with a volume of 63 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.29.
In other news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $48,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $44,633.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,910 shares of company stock worth $7,858,139 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $158,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TriNet Group Company Profile (NYSE:TNET)
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.
Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.