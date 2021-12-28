Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

Trinity Capital stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 42,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,096. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.04 million and a PE ratio of 5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 117.60%. The business had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Zacharia bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $25,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth $160,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the third quarter worth $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the third quarter worth $300,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

