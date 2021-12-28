Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce sales of $110.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.65 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $105.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $413.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $417.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $462.81 million, with estimates ranging from $460.50 million to $465.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,913. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,020,000 after buying an additional 86,359 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,890,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,345,000 after buying an additional 99,335 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after buying an additional 151,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after buying an additional 167,858 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.13.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

