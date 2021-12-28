Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.33. Truist Financial reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,834. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,767,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,915,000 after buying an additional 189,554 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,646,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

