Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.43. Trustmark posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Trustmark by 36.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 74,958 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at about $926,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 16.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Trustmark by 6.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

