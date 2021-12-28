TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.37.

TSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock.

TSP stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 875,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TuSimple will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,681 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,437,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

