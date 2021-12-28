Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $549.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $528.58. 1,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,403. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.20. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,231,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 773.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 114,588 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.