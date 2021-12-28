Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSN stock opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

