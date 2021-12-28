U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,407 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 452.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,656 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE OKE opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.63.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.