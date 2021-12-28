U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,846 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

