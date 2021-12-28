U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $329,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $251.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

