U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,683,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 499.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 557,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,524,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 328.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

