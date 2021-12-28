U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after buying an additional 545,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,666,000 after buying an additional 519,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $343.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $343.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.66.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

