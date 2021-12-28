Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 1.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

