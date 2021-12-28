UMA (UMA) Price Tops $10.14 on Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. UMA has a market cap of $658.35 million and approximately $78.77 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UMA has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.14 or 0.00020633 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00044674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007219 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,813,026 coins and its circulating supply is 64,930,374 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

