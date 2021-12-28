Unilever (NYSE:UL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

UL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $61.51.

NYSE UL opened at $53.25 on Friday. Unilever has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 100.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

