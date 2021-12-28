Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.42

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and traded as low as $28.78. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 9,856 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 25.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 23,700.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 105.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 81.8% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 13.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.