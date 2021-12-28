United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.49.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.