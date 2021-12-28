United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lifted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,006,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,767,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.49.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

