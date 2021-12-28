Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,174,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 67,539 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $162,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Universal Health Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

NYSE UHS opened at $128.71 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

