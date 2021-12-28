Uptrennd (1UP) Price Tops $0.0001

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $29,649.29 and $1,220.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000474 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00087400 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

