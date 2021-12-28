Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.18.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.48 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,511 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,226. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Upwork in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

