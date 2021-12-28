UREEQA Achieves Market Cap of $6.68 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UREEQA has traded 41% higher against the dollar. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and $166,622.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00059996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.39 or 0.07913930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00076976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,037.61 or 0.99625544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00053733 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

