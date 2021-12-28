US Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth $157,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth $173,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, Director Gary S. Gladstein acquired 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MLI opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.78%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

