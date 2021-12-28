US Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,392 Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 7.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 3.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLT opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Glatfelter Co. has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $774.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.65 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

