US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,727 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,879 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 67,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 104.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,539,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,877,000 after acquiring an additional 787,336 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

